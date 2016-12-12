UCL Draw: Juventus vs Porto, Nedved: “If your mentality is not right at this level, you will lose”

As reported by the club’s official website, speaking in Nyon after Monday’s draw, the club’s vice president Pavel Nedved said that only two top performances from the Italian champions will guarantee them of their place in the quarter-finals.

“A good draw for us? It’s all relative, you mustn’t underestimate your opponents at this stage of the competition. There is a great expectation on Juve now to reach the quarter-finals with ease, just as there is at home to win the Scudetto.”

“In reality, things are never that simple in football: we’ve got two tough matches to negotiate before we can even think about the next round. Porto must be approached with caution given that they’ve knocked out an Italian team already. If your mentality is not right at this level, you will lose.”

“We’re delighted with our progress so far; credit must go to the staff and players for what they’ve achieved in the first half of the season. In the derby on Sunday we showed what Juve are all about, a team that rarely falters on the big stage. Even though we made a poor start against Torino, we rallied and turned the result on its head.”