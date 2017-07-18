After Bonucci’s schock departure to Milan and after Douglas Costa‘s official presentation, Juventus moves forward and this week plans to land two more players.

As reported by transfer market expert, Gianluca di Marzio, the bianconeri are set to close the Wojciech Szczesny deal: the ex-Roma goalkeeper, is expected in Italy in the next few hours.

His signing should be confirmed this morning, the deal should ultimately be sealed for ca. 11-12 million euros, plus bonuses.

Juve are also very close to Milan’s Mattia De Sciglio: there have been contacts yesterday and the two parties are very close to reaching an agreement.