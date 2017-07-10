As reported by transfer market expert, Gianluca di Marzio, Juventus arrivals operations’ week should start off with three names: Szczesny, Douglas Costa and Bernardeschi.

The former Roma goalkeeper’s negotiations are set with an agreement with the player reached last Thursday, and the details on the fee that could be settled with Arsenal in the coming days to make Szczesny a new bianconero.

This Monday, Juventus plans to get closer to Douglas Costa. The objective is to determine the way the deal will be closed and how much will it cost, as it could either be a two-year loan with an obligation to buy.

As what regards Bernardeschi, the agent Giuseppe Bozzo is working on getting Fiorentina and Juventus closer to an agreement.