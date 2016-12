According to Sky Sport, Genoa’s Tomas Rincon has been picked as one of the reinforcements for Juventus midfield.

The deal could be done on a loan worth €2 million with an obligation to buy at around €7-8 million. At the moment, there is no news on a Hernanes departure.

With Mario Lemina and Kwadwo Asamoah set to leave in January for the African Cup of Nations, Juve are in need of reinforcements.