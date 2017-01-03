Rincon: “Let me start by saying that these days have been like a dream come true”

In his presentation press conference, Tomas Rincon left the following:

“My first impression is that this club is a family, full of champions. For me it’s an honour to be a teammate of our captain [Gianluigi Buffon], who in my opinion is the best goalkeeper in the world.”

“Let me start by saying that these days have been like a dream come true”

“I thank the club for the trust they’ve placed in me”

“The one thing I can guarantee you is a lot of hard work, because it’s an honour for me to be here and I’ll make myself available for whatever the team needs”

“I’ll always work hard and try to always win.”

“It was very quick, as soon as I heard the name ‘Juventus’ I had no doubts, because you always play to win here, and of course I like working every day to win.”

“So I’m here, I want to train, play well and do my best.”