According to Sky Sport, Real Madrid will exercise the buy-back clause for Alvaro Morata. In fact, the blancos evaluate the Iberian bomber at around 50 million and because of this they will get him back.

After that, Real could sell him to other interested clubs or negociate again with Juventus.

As for Pogba, at the time, the Bianconeri have not received any offer. Also, the Frenchman’s agent Mino Raiola will stay in vacation for about a month. Then we must see if in the summer will come the fatidical offer of 100 million for Pogba either from Spain or England.