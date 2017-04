Marko Pjaca after the injury suffered on he has been ruled out for the season with a serious knee injury.

The 21-year-old winger picked up his injury during Croatia’s International friendly against Estonia on Tuesday night and will undergo surgery today in Rome’s Villa Stuart where every Serie A player suffering the same injury is usually operated.

Pjaca won’t make return to the pitch before the beginning of the next campaign as he’s been ruled out for at least six months.