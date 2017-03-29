Marko Pjaca has suffered a serious injury while playing for his national team, in a FRIENDLY between Estonia and his Croatia, on a pitch described by his teammate Ivan Perisic as

“We played on a pitch that was really at the limits to be considered suitable for a professional match. There’s no point playing here. We must choose our opponents and conditions better, because otherwise we can lose someone else the way we did Pjaca.”

Also, Croatia manager Ante Cacic said after the match about how “does seem to be a serious injury and that hurts us more than the defeat”

Ivan Perisic had a last blast at everyone involved in yesterday game:

“I hope Marko recovers quickly, but it looked to be a serious injury. Coming here to play in these conditions is pointless.”

To find out how bad this injury really is we will have to wait for when Pjaca undergoes tests upon his return to Turin. These tests will be done over the next day or two.

#ForzaMarko