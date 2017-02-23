“It was a perfect time to score for Juventus”
Marko Pjaca was thrilled with scoring for the first time in the Juventus jersey, Juventus rising star scored the opening goal in their 2-0 victory over Porto.
Pjaca spoke to JTV after over Porto and the importance of scoring his first goal:
“It’s a great victory for us, and it gives us a great advantage for the next game. We wanted to win, we played well and the red card helped.”
“In the end the goals arrived. The goal? It was a perfect time to score for Juventus, I’m really happy.”
“We are favorites of course, but in football anything can happen, we are careful.”