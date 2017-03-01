“Napoli’s tweet I leave it to others to comment on, I can only say that it was a good match.”
Interviewed to the microphones of ‘JTV’, Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici declined to comment the polemics generated by Napoli tweet.
Talking about Nothing
“Here we are talking about nothing, every Sunday I hear complaints. We too have suffered because of questionable decisions: for example, last year we went out of the Champions League for questionable decisions that we have accepted, you have to go forward and there is nothing else to do”.
On the right Path
“We played a great second half, the coach has sent positiveness and there is the desire to win them all by the end. The Italian football is reducing the gap with other movements, there are many interesting young players and there is confidence for the future”.