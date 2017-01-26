OFFICIALLY OFFICIAL: Evra joins Marseille
Jan 26, 2017
As reported by the club’s official website:
Juventus Football Club can today confirm the depature of Patrice Evra, the French full-back joining Olympique Marseille after two-and-a-half years of magnificent service in Turin.
#MerciBeaucoup #Patrice #UnclePat #ILovethisGame
