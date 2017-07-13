We were anticipating this for quite a while now, but now it’s official as reported by the club official website with the following details:

Juventus Football Club S.p.A. announces that the agreement with FC Bayern München AG for the temporary acquisition, until 30 June 2018, of the registration rights of the player Douglas Costa de Souza has been finalised for a consideration of € 6 million to be paid within seven days of the FIGC registration execution.

The agreement also provides Juventus the option right, to be exercised before 30 June 2018, for the definitive acquisition of the player at a price of € 40 million to be paid in two financial years. The consideration may increase of € 1 million on achieving given conditions in the course of the duration of the contract.