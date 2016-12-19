Official: with Bonucci until 2021:”Only one objective: to keep winning!”

As reported by his official website, Leonardo Bonucci has extended his contract until 2021.
“I renewed until 2021! I chose the house where I became great among the great. Only one objective: to keep winning!”
