As reported by the official website, Juventus F.C., following the achievement of the conditions provided by the contract, the “call option” for the definitive transfer of the registration rights of the player Simone Zaza has been exercised by Valencia Club de Futbol SAD.

The permanent transfer fee is € 16 million, to be paid in two financial years, and may increase by a further € 2 million on achieving given conditions in the course of the duration of the contract.

This transaction generates a positive economic effect, in 2016/2017 financial year, for about € 3.7 million.