OFFICIAL: Sturaro extends contract until 2021
MIKE
Dec 15, 2016
Juventus | News
2016-12-15
As reported by the club’s official website, Stefano Sturaro has today committed his long-term future to Juventus, renewing his contract for another five years which will keep him with the club until at least 2021.
