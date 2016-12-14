OFFICIAL: Rugani extends contract until 2021
MIKE
Dec 14, 2016
Juventus | News
2021 Contract extension JUVENTUS RUGANI 2016-12-14
As reported by the club’s official website, Daniele Rugani has today committed his long-term future to Juventus, renewing his contract for another five years which will keep him with the club until 2021.
IF YOU LIKE IT, SHARE IT:
Related
Tags 2021 Contract extension JUVENTUS RUGANI
Check Also
Speaking during the show with the “BBC Radio 5” Mina Rzouki on a managerial rivalry ...
This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish.Accept Read More
Privacy & Cookies Policy
error: MYJUVENTUS is protected !!