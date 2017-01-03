OFFICIAL: Rincon is a new Juventus player

As reported by the club’s official website, Tomas Rincon has completed a permanent switch from Genoa for a fee of 8 million euros – a figure which could rise by 1 million euros on reaching certain conditions within the contract.

Rincon has signed a deal with Juventus lasting until 30 June 2020.

Of players to have attempted at least 100 dribbles in the last three Serie A seasons Rincon has the best success rate (73.7%).

Rincon has outperformed his peers across the board so far this term, making 103 recoveries, 19 interceptions, 680 successful passes while creating 19 scoring chances – statistics which are significantly higher than the average for his position.