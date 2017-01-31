Home / Juventus | News / OFFICIAL: Riccardo Orsolini is a new Juventus player

OFFICIAL: Riccardo Orsolini is a new Juventus player

MIKE Jan 31, 2017 Juventus | News

Riccardo Orsolini is now officially a new Juventus player.

Here is the press release statement from the club’s official website :

Juventus Football Club can today confirm that Riccardo Orsolini has agreed on a switch from Ascoli until 30 June 2021 for a fee of €6 million. This sum, payable in two financial years, may increase by a further €4 million upon achieving certain conditions over the duration of the contract.

At the same time, Juventus has reached an agreement with Ascoli for the free loan of the 20-year-old winger until 30 June 2017.

Tags

Check Also

Orsolini with Juventus

LIVE JUVENTUS: Orsolini is completing his medical

As reported by the club official website, Juventus have announced that Riccardo Orsolini has arrived ...

Mattia Caldara - new Juventus player

OFFICIAL: Mattia Caldara is a new Juventus player

As reported by the club’s official website: Juventus Football Club can today confirm that Mattia ...

The Best place for all Juventus News, Juve Tactics, including Transfers, Juventus Highlights and player interviews
error: MYJUVENTUS is protected !!