OFFICIAL: Riccardo Orsolini is a new Juventus player

Riccardo Orsolini is now officially a new Juventus player.

Here is the press release statement from the club’s official website :

Juventus Football Club can today confirm that Riccardo Orsolini has agreed on a switch from Ascoli until 30 June 2021 for a fee of €6 million. This sum, payable in two financial years, may increase by a further €4 million upon achieving certain conditions over the duration of the contract.

At the same time, Juventus has reached an agreement with Ascoli for the free loan of the 20-year-old winger until 30 June 2017.