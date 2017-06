As reported by the club’s official website:

Juventus is pleased to announce that Massimiliano Allegri has signed a contract renewal at the club until 2020.

Today’s agreement extends a working relationship that has seen the Bianconeri consolidate their position as Italy’s top team and also evolve into one of European football’s major forces.

Max Allegri’s three seasons as Juventus manager:

2014/15: Domestic double 🏆🏆

2015/16: Domestic double 🏆🏆

2016/17: Domestic double 🏆🏆