Home / Juventus | News / OFFICIAL: Mattia Caldara is a new Juventus player

OFFICIAL: Mattia Caldara is a new Juventus player

MIKE Jan 13, 2017 Juventus | News

As reported by the club’s official website:

Juventus Football Club can today confirm that Mattia Caldara has agreed a permanent switch from Atalanta until 30 June 2021 for a fee of €15 million.

This sum, payable in four financial years, may increase by a further €6 million upon achieving certain conditions over the duration of the contract.

At the same time, Juventus has reached an agreement with Atalanta for the free loan until 30 June 2018 of the 22-year-old defender and a bonus of maximum €4 million will be paid to the Nerazzurri on the condition he achieves certain sports performances.

Tags

Check Also

Juventus vs Roma lineups

Juventus – Roma lineups

Related

Simone Zaza at West Ham

Agent: “Zaza will definitely return to Juve in January”

Vincenzo Morabito, Fifa agent and intermediary who oversaw the transfer of Zaza to West Ham, ...

The Best place for all Juventus News, Juve Tactics, including Transfers, Juventus Highlights and player interviews
error: MYJUVENTUS is protected !!