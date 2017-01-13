OFFICIAL: Mattia Caldara is a new Juventus player

As reported by the club’s official website:

Juventus Football Club can today confirm that Mattia Caldara has agreed a permanent switch from Atalanta until 30 June 2021 for a fee of €15 million.

This sum, payable in four financial years, may increase by a further €6 million upon achieving certain conditions over the duration of the contract.

At the same time, Juventus has reached an agreement with Atalanta for the free loan until 30 June 2018 of the 22-year-old defender and a bonus of maximum €4 million will be paid to the Nerazzurri on the condition he achieves certain sports performances.