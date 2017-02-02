Official: Lichtsteiner renews contract until 2018
Feb 2, 2017
Juventus | News
As reported by the club’s official website:
Juventus Football is pleased to announce that wing-back Stephan Lichtsteiner has renewed his Juventus contract until 30 June 2018 in a deal that will extend his black and white journey into at least its seventh year.
