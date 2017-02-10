Home / Juventus | News / OFFICIAL: Hernanes sold for 8 milion to Hebei China Fortune

OFFICIAL: Hernanes sold for 8 milion to Hebei China Fortune

MIKE Feb 10, 2017 Juventus | News

As reported by the official website:

Juventus Football Club can today confirm that Anderson Hernanes de Carvalho Viana Lima has completed a move to Hebei China Fortune FC for a fee of €8 million to be paid within 15 days after the release of the International Transfer Certificate.

The consideration may increase by €2 million on achieving given conditions over the course of the contract.

Tags

Check Also

Riccardo Orsolini new Juventus player

OFFICIAL: Riccardo Orsolini is a new Juventus player

Riccardo Orsolini is now officially a new Juventus player. Here is the press release statement from the ...

Sassuolo - Juventus lineups

Sassuolo – Juventus lineups

Related

The Best place for all Juventus News, Juve Tactics, including Transfers, Juventus Highlights and player interviews
error: MYJUVENTUS is protected !!