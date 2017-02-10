OFFICIAL: Hernanes sold for 8 milion to Hebei China Fortune
Feb 10, 2017
As reported by the official website:
Juventus Football Club can today confirm that Anderson Hernanes de Carvalho Viana Lima has completed a move to Hebei China Fortune FC for a fee of €8 million to be paid within 15 days after the release of the International Transfer Certificate.
The consideration may increase by €2 million on achieving given conditions over the course of the contract.
