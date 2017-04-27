As per Bayern Munchen’s official twitter account, FCBayern will trigger their option to sign Kingsley Coman until 2020!
What this means, according to the contract signed on 30th August 2015, is that “Bayern Munich with the option to make the move made permanent at any time up until 30 April 2017, with the price for the player’s definitive acquisition fixed at €21 million.”
BREAKING NEWS: #FCBayern will trigger their option to sign Kingsley #Coman until 2020! #MiaSanMia pic.twitter.com/3uRkcspi5i
— FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) April 27, 2017