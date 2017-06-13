The Bianconeri look to be closing in on a deal for the 28-year-old for French midfielder Steven N’Zonzi and Corriere dello Sport writes that the player himself has told his current club exactly what he wants.

Sevilla has dropped proposals from other clubs because his agent (the player’s father) was telling them that:

“He wants only Juventus”.

The Bianconeri have reportedly offered €30M for the player with Sevilla understood to be holding out for €40M.

It’s expected that the two sides will meet somewhere in the middle and the business can be concluded.