As reported by the club official website, Juventus vice president Pavel Nedved speaking immediately after today’s Champions League quarter-final draw, believes that Massimiliano Allegri’s men are ready for the challenge of taking on Barcelona over two legs on Tuesday 11 and Wednesday 19 April:

Juventus BE BRAVE

“It’s a fascinating tie. We know what a strong side Barcelona are, but we must be brave and take the game to them.”

“We’ve come on a long way since the last time we crossed paths in the 2015 final and I believe that this is the right time to be facing them again.”

Focusing on our own game

“Of course we must show Barcelona the right amount of respect, but not too much because then you begin to feel fear and that’s completely the wrong approach. I believe that we’ve reached Barcelona’s level this season.”

“I don’t mind going to the Camp Nou for the return leg. That’s what happened when I was playing all those years ago and it ended well for us.”

“I fully agree with what Giovanni Trapattoni said, whom I wish the happiest of birthdays today: Juventus needs to concentrate on its own game.”

“In these kinds of matches it doesn’t matter where you’re playing. We’ve two tough legs coming up. Both at home and away we need to be right on top of our game.”

“If we want to reach the next round then we must do something out of the ordinary, but we feel ready. May the best team win.”