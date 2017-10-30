Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata admits he misses living in Italy and feels he should never have left Juventus to return to Real Madrid.

The Spain international spent two seasons in Turin, winning two domestic doubles and reaching the 2015 Champions League final, before madrid activated a buyback option in his contract, reportedly valued at €30million, in 2016.

Speaking ahead of Chelsea’s Champions League trip to Roma on Tuesday, he told La Gazzetta dello Sport:

“There were contractual agreements to respect. The disappointment was huge: I went right back to the start.”

“They [real madrid] treated me like the kid I was before the two seasons in Italy.”

“I arrived [in Italy] feeling like a boy and I returned feeling like a true player. I should never have left Italy and Juve.”

“I really miss Italy. My wife would like to live in Spain; I’d like to live in Italy.”

Morata also believes Serie A is the toughest league he has played in due to the tactical and defensive strength of the teams.

“In Spain, technique is dominant. In Italy, it’s tactics. In England, the most relevant aspect is physical strength,” he said.