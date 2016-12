Speaking during the show with the “BBC Radio 5” Mina Rzouki on a managerial rivalry between Antonio Conte and Max Allegri said among other things

“Conte got very depressed after Allegri got Juventus to #UCL final”

See also the video below

‘Antonio Conte got very depressed after Allegri got Juventus to #UCL final’@MinaRzouki on a managerial rivalry… https://t.co/KKnb4qLLg5

— BBC 5 live Sport (@5liveSport) December 12, 2016