Max Allegri: “The extra man advantage was annulled and we annulled it”

Allegri in an interview with Rai Sport has admitted he was not happy with his side’s display against 10-man AC Milan, despite his side reaching the Coppa Italia last-four.

“At the end it was 10 against 11, it’s true, but with four strikers we were all on the same line and the extra man didn’t make a difference tactically.”

“The extra man advantage was annulled and we annulled it. We misplaced too many passes because we went too deep.”

“It’s not an issue of the system so much as the attitude. Obviously the forwards have to help out in defence, but they’ve got good legs and quality up there, so it’s entirely possible.”

“A lot depends on the characteristics of the game, of the players I want to use and those at my disposal. If everyone is prepared to work hard, more quality on the field can help us.”