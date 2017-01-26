Home / Juventus | Interviews / Max Allegri: “The extra man advantage was annulled and we annulled it”

Max Allegri: “The extra man advantage was annulled and we annulled it”

MIKE Jan 26, 2017 Juventus | Interviews

Allegri in an interview with Rai Sport has admitted he was not happy with his side’s display against 10-man AC Milan, despite his side reaching the Coppa Italia last-four.

“At the end it was 10 against 11, it’s true, but with four strikers we were all on the same line and the extra man didn’t make a difference tactically.”

“The extra man advantage was annulled and we annulled it. We misplaced too many passes because we went too deep.”

“It’s not an issue of the system so much as the attitude. Obviously the forwards have to help out in defence, but they’ve got good legs and quality up there, so it’s entirely possible.”

“A lot depends on the characteristics of the game, of the players I want to use and those at my disposal. If everyone is prepared to work hard, more quality on the field can help us.”

Tags

Check Also

Bonucci

Bonucci: “Juventus needs to prove to everyone that is the strongest team in Italy”

In an interview for Sky before the Sunday game against Lazio, Leonardo Bonucci warns “there’s ...

Allegri before Juve Atalanta

Allegri before #JuveAtalanta: “Pjaca is a fabulous player, he is a new signing”

In his conference press ahead of tomorrow Coppa Italia game against Atalanta, Max Allegri left ...

The Best place for all Juventus News, Juve Tactics, including Transfers, Juventus Highlights and player interviews
error: MYJUVENTUS is protected !!