The highest paid executive of Juventus F.C is still Giuseppe Marotta, managing director and general manager of the sports area but also protagonist of revival led by Andrea Agnelli.

His total monetary remuneration totaled 2.581 million euro, before tax on year on 30 June.

It is the balance of the fifth consecutive league title of the Old Lady, but also of the elimination in the last 16 of the Champions League against Bayern. Marotta received a Championship prize of 100,000 euro (unchanged), and 450 thousand of “variable compensation linked to the achievement of the objectives assigned at the beginning of the year.”

Marotta has earned 249,200 euro more of the previous year.