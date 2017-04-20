As reported by Football Italia, when asked if Dybala could be the new Messi, Marcello Lippi said:
“Yes, of course, it’s possible.”
“He’s special; he’s humble, creative yet simple. He never stops improving. His fate is written, he’ll be the future king.”
“Juventus-Barcelona was the beginning of his consecration. The enormous growth of the player is reflected in the team, Juve have gone through the years winning, but also improving.”
“It’s also a matter of self-confidence, Dybala and Juventus now know that they aren’t inferior to anyone. Indeed, I think they feel superior and want to show it.”