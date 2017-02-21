Juventus former coach and hero, Marcello Lippi left a long interview for GdS and has quantified Juventus’s chances of winning this year UCL trophy.

“Juventus have now the one big thing which I insist on: self-esteem and the belief that you can play big games with big teams.”

“Juve have already taken this path in 2015 and with Bayern they came back by a miracle last year, the same with Barcelona who, if things had taken a different turn, could have lost that final.”

Lippi praised the Coach, Max Allegri for his change to 4-2-3-1:

“Allegri is acting with a lot of intelligence, which not all Coaches do. Some think they have to immediately make their mark on a team by changing formations, systems and the status quo. So actually they weaken them.”

“Allegri came to the 4-2-3-1 at the right time, at first it didn’t make sense to abandon the 3-5-2.”

“Is the attack like mine, with Vialli-Del Piero-Ravanelli? There are a lot of similarities, above all in attitude, mentality.”