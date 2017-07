We’ve been anticipating this transfer for a while now, and today Federico Bernardeschi is having his medical.

The former Fiorentina player has arrived at the JMedical at 9:45am for all the tests and exams he’ll have to pass before signing his new contract with Juventus.

He’s stopped by the hundred of fans who were there to sign autographs and take pictures.

After his medicals that should last for 5 hours, Bernardeschi will sign his contract and officially become a new Juventus player.