Sami Khedira will join the MLS, but now just now, the German midfielder confirmed his interest in the league in a recent interview with La Repubblica and reported by gianlucadimarzio website:

“I’ll go to America but not now: I want to play at a high level for a few more years. “

“I want to win the Champions League, I want to defend the World Cup title with Germany and I wouldn’t be able to do all that in the USA or China. I also earn well here by the way. It’s a duty to try to win the Champions League, this could be the right season. “

“To win in Europe you need stability, form and fortune: it’s a combination of factors.”

“We certainly have the quality just like the willingness to sacrifice for the team”