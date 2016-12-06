As we were writing in an earlier article stating that Juventus will pay the realeas clause for N’Zonzi Juventus leaders having seen the 27-year-old make him now the priority target for another important Financial reason.

What makes it even more apealing is that Sevilla are willing to accept payment in two instalments. As reported by Press in spain “any potential buyers could make an initial down payment of €15 million followed by a second instalment of the same amount in the summer”.

Of course, N’Zonzi won’t be eligible to play in the Champions League for Juventus but with both Lemina and Asamoah heading to the Africa Cup of Nations in January, a player of his quality could make perfect sense.