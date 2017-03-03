The fact

Juventus have launched a €30m bid for Alexis Sanchez, reported by the italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport.

What’s the catch?

It might seem like a small fee, but Sanchez’s contract expires in 2018 and that means Arsenal are not able to ask the full price for one of the Premier League’s best players.

And as Sportmail is suggesting, Arsenal have offered Sanchez a contract worth around £180,000-a-week, a £50,000 per week increase.

But Sanchez is not willing to accept less than £250,000-a-week.

My opinion

We will have to wait and see but it is very much up to the player at this point.

His willingness to join a club that offers him the ability to still shine and most importantly win trophies like Juventus might overcome other clubs interest and money.