As we all know by now, exactly 120 years today, on 1st November 1897, Juventus has been founded by a group of boys: “It all began with a bench on Corso Re Umberto, one of the most famous streets in Turin’s city centre. … “, you can find the entire Juventus story until today on the official website by clicking on this link JUVE 120

Also, this morning as a special limited edition Juventus 120th Anniversary shirt has been officially released on November 1st, the same date as the club were formed back in 1897. Here are some photos.