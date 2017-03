In an interview with L’Equipe, Antoine Griezmann didn’t hide his appreciation towards Juventus. Here are some of his

“I like Juventus, they’re hard to play, like us! Bayern, Barça or Real will be in the final shake-up, but they’re playing each other so there will be big matches.”

“Juve will get to the semi-finals, I think. They don’t give much away at the back, they’re very solid. They’re complete.”

“No-one is above the rest [in this UCL]”