Fabio Paratici, the Juventus sporting director spoke on the sidelines of the evening which saw him receive the “Manlio Scopigno” award for manager of the year spoke about Allegri and the transfer market to come.

“We’re delighted with Max Allegri, he’s obtained great results with us.”

“He’s among the best coaches in the world and we’re happy to continue with Allegri. In fact, we’re delighted to.”

“He’s a great person and a great coach and we have no doubts about our coach. We have every intention of continuing with him.”

Paratici has also confirmed that Lyon’s Corentin Tolisso is one of the names on a list of summer transfer targets, although he says the club would face fierce competition for his services.

“Yes, Tolisso is a very good player — a player who all of the big clubs are following, right now there are plenty of players that we are monitoring, then further down the line we will move for some of these.”

“All of the players we are monitoring are of a high value, but then the transfer market is also about opportunities and we are not focusing on just one aspect.”