Juventus star man Paulo Dybala has extended his contract until 2022, just two days after his man-of-the-match performance in the Champions League quarter-final against Barcelona.

According to Sky Italia, the new 5-year deal will see

the new 5-year deal will see Dybala earn 7 million (bonuses included), making him the second-highest-paid player in Serie A behind his team-mate Gonzalo Higuain.

Also, Dybala’s former club Palermo will receive 8m euros in 4 yearly instalments as part of their “development prize”.

Paulo Dybala in a statement on his Twitter account: