Dybala “With the change of system, I’ve grown in terms of helping the team”

“We are very close to an extension, there’s just a few things left”

Paulo Dybala today commented to Sky Sport 24 about the status of the contract extension with Juventus.

“Personally I’m lacking a few goals, but I’ve created chances for others”

“My representative will arrive in Italy to discuss those topics with Marotta, but both sides seem to be in agreement.”

“There’s very little missing. My agent will come to Italy to talk about the last things with Marotta, but the will is there on our part”

“We have to think of Palermo now, then afterward we’ll switch on to the Champions League. We’re expecting a very difficult game, with a very noisy stadium. I asked Alex Sandro about it and he confirmed that it won’t be easy.”

“With the change of system, I’ve grown in terms of helping the team.”

“I need to drop a bit deeper, as Allegri has asked me not to get caught between the lines. There are a lot of us in attack which means there’s limited space, so I have to go deeper and play with the midfielders or look for pockets of space.”

“Higuain? He thanked me for the assist I gave him against Cagliari, but he always does.”

“I was a bit unlucky against Crotone and Inter, but I’m playing well for the team.”