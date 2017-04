Sparks in the field at 19 minute of the first half of Napoli-Juventus.

Koulibaly pulls Dybala who stays on the down ground injured. Hamsik tried to lift the Argentine inviting him to get up and the tension mounts.

Birth of a row between the same Dybala and Insigne. The Juventus striker is aiming the Neapolitan – and from reading his lips – seems to say: