Paulo Dybala in an interview for France football has given some statements that might put Juventus supporters into a bad mood for the time beeing…

“I won’t make any promises, especially since it’s not just down to me”

“At this moment though I’m not saying: ‘this is my last year, I’m going’. I think about the present and all there is to win.”

“The club suggested I play in the number 10, it’s an honour. In modern football we don’t know what the future will be, we had striking examples of that this summer.”