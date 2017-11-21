Paulo Dybala in an interview for France football has given some statements that might put Juventus supporters into a bad mood for the time beeing…

“I wonâ€™t make any promises, especially since itâ€™s not just down to me”

“At this moment though Iâ€™m not saying: â€˜this is my last year, Iâ€™m goingâ€™. I think about the present and all there is to win.”

“The club suggested I play in the number 10, itâ€™s an honour. In modern football we donâ€™t know what the future will be, we had striking examples of that this summer.”