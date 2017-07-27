“La Joya” spoke to reporters in the mixed zone after the final whistle of Juventus vs PSG 3-2.

The crazy offer for Neymar has led to rumours that Dybala could be his replacement, but Paulo assured he’ll staying in Turin.

“It was a good match,”

“It was useful to train us physically and to get to know our new teammates. They’ve just arrived, but the Coach will succeed in integrating them.”