“La Joya” spoke to reporters in the mixed zone after the final whistle of Juventus vs PSG 3-2.
The crazy offer for Neymar has led to rumours that Dybala could be his replacement, but Paulo assured he’ll staying in Turin.
“It was a good match,”
“It was useful to train us physically and to get to know our new teammates. They’ve just arrived, but the Coach will succeed in integrating them.”
“The transfer market? I’m happy here, I’m fine and over these days I’ll be training as hard as I can to have a great season.”