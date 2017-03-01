After a brilliant performance in Juventus – Napoli 3-1, where he scored a brace, Paulo Dybala left an interview for the club official website.

“The scoreline looks good now but we must not underestimate Napoli”

“They are sure to make it tough for us at their place in the return leg.”

“It was a tricky game, especially in the opening 45 minutes”

“We spoke together at half-time when we were a goal down then came back out and instantly put into practice what we had discussed in the dressing room.”

“We changed attitude. We went out there with a different mindset and were more aggressive. Getting the first goal straight after the restart helped too.”