Juventus star-man Paulo Dybala after his team 3-0 win over Barcelona felt the team had been “perfect” but said that the job was only half done.

“We were perfect, we played an outstanding game and took the chances we had.”

“This is a positive result for the return leg, but we’ve got to be careful because we know how the Blaugrana are in their own stadium.”

“We’re strong, though. I dreamt of moments like this when I was a child. We’re doing well and a result like this gives us the right belief we can realise our objectives.”

Gianluigi Buffon paid tribute to Dybala’s impact and called him one of the top three players in the world.

“His growth in recent years has been out of this world and I think he’s been in the top five in the world for a while now, and he would not look out of place in the top three either.”

Buffon talking about his marvellous saves: “I’m here to make saves. I play in a great team and even I, at the back, need to prove I am worthy of playing at this level and in this side. We can be positive about the second leg now.”