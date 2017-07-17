In his presentation Press Conference, the new Juventus winger Douglas Costa has left the following words as reported by the clubs official twitter account:

“I’ve always admired the way Juventus play and so I was eager to take this opportunity to join the club.”

“The Italian league is strong, competitive and physical, which is just what I like.”

“I’ve spoken to Mister Allegri, who’s given me a very warm welcome, as have my new team-mates here.”

“I played on the right for Shakhtar and on the left for FC Bayern. Whichever my position here, I’ll do my best.”

“In my spare time, I like spending time with my wife. I’m also a fan of video games and bowling!”

“I’m very grateful to FC Bayern for all they’ve done for my career.”

“Higuain is a top striker and I look forward to forging a great partnership with him here.”

“My main wish is to prove to people that Juventus made the right decision in signing me.”

Some advice, not just how to settle in Italy, came from Arturo Vidal, his teammate at Bayern: