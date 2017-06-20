According to Kicker and today reported also by GdS a deal for Douglas Costa is close to be concluded, and an agreement will be found between Juventus and Bayern for €40m plus bonuses.

This deal comes after coach Massimiliano Allegri admitted that Costa is a target.

The 40 milion is a a compromise between the €50m asked by Bayern and the 35 offered by Juventus it’s likely the €40m will be supplemented by bonuses and paid over three years.

An important thing has to be highlighted, with Costa’s arrival no other NON-EU player would be able to be transferred during this transfer market session because Rodrigo Bentancur has already signed a contract earlier this summer.