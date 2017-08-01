In an extended interview for the pink paper GdS, Douglas Costa explained the reasons he chose Juventus and which are his targets.

“I’m here to win everything, including the Champions League.”

“I chose Juventus because in three years they have played in two finals in Europe. This is a team that wants more and more chances to win the Champions League.”

“In Europe, no team has more desire and chance to win the Champions League, I’ve noticed a lot of quality in the squad, I’ll add my creativity.”

“I want to get into the history of this club. One year from the World Cup, I could not have chosen better club.”

“After so many years, I wanted to avoid people thinking that I was playing just because Guardiola was on the bench, I also wanted Juve to make new experiences, to grow and learn another kind of football.”

“Allegri is a coach who speaks a lot. He knows my potential and I feel I have confidence. I have positive feelings, I think I can do a lot with this team and with this coach.”