As reported by Gianluca Di Marzio, Douglas Costa gave his consent to join Juventus. This was given during a meeting today with the Juventus directors.

Douglas Costa will get around 6 million euros a season, but Juventus still has to get an agreement with Bayern Munich.

This week, there will be direct contacts between Juventus and Bayern. The German club is seeking 50 million euros for the transfer fee. Juventus will start the negotiations with a bid of around 40 million euros.