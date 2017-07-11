anticipating a month ago, this deal has become reality. Just like we werethis deal has become reality.

According to Sky Italia, Juventus have reached deal for Douglas Costa, and he should arrive for his medical on Wednesday.

Bayern Munich confirmed yesterday that a deal was close, with reports this evening that general manager Giuseppe Marotta will be in Germany today to finalise the deal.

The deal for the winge is based on a €6m loan with a €40m obligation to buy.

Douglas Costa had already agreed a deal with Juve, so he should take his medical in Turin on Wednesday.